Highway 104 closed west of Ione after deadly crash

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 104 west of Ione left one person dead and sent a young child and two other drivers to hospitals Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said that, a little after 7 a.m. north of Five Mile Drive, a white Tesla was heading north when it crossed into the southbound lane. The Tesla then sideswiped a Honda Accord before continuing into oncoming traffic and hitting a Cadillac Escalade head-on.

One person died in the crash, officers said. CHP did not specify which vehicle that person was in, and their identity has not been released.

A 3-year-old passenger in the Tesla was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The extent of the child's injuries was not immediately known.

The drivers of the Honda and Cadillac were also hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries, CHP said.

Exactly why the Tesla crossed into oncoming traffic is under investigation.

Highway 104 was closed for about two hours.