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Investigators find body inside Citrus Heights home days after fire

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Citrus Heights police said they are investigating a death after a body was found Friday inside a home days after a fire.

The fire happened on Sept. 23, around 10 p.m., at a residential structure on the 6200 block of Plymouth Rock Lane. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but investigators were unable to enter until Friday, when it was deemed safe.

According to police, detectives found a deceased male under heavy debris from the collapsed roof. The cause of death is under investigation, and his identity will be released by the coroner's office.

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