Investigation underway for shooting in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in midtown Sacramento.

The shooting took place on the 600 block of 17th Street on Thursday morning, just after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an uninjured victim. They managed to identify and locate the suspect during the investigation, whom they arrested for assault-related charges.

During the incident, Washington Elementary was on lockdown as it was located in the proximity of the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.