Investigation underway for shooting in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in midtown Sacramento.
The shooting took place on the 600 block of 17th Street on Thursday morning, just after 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an uninjured victim. They managed to identify and locate the suspect during the investigation, whom they arrested for assault-related charges.
During the incident, Washington Elementary was on lockdown as it was located in the proximity of the shooting.
This remains an active investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.