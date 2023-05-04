Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway for shooting in midtown Sacramento

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Investigation underway for shooting in Midtown Sacramento
Investigation underway for shooting in Midtown Sacramento 00:18

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in midtown Sacramento. 

Investigation underway for shooting in midtown Sacramento

The shooting took place on the 600 block of 17th Street on Thursday morning, just after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an uninjured victim. They managed to identify and locate the suspect during the investigation, whom they arrested for assault-related charges. 

During the incident, Washington Elementary was on lockdown as it was located in the proximity of the shooting.

This remains an active investigation. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.