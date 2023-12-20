Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after woman shot in Modesto

By Brandon Downs

MODESTO - An investigation is underway after a woman was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Modesto Wednesday evening, police said. 

At about 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Camellia Way and found a woman was shot. 

She was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time. 

There is heavy police presence in the area and Miller Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard are shut down for the investigation. 

No information about a suspect was available. Police said it appears to be an isolated event.

