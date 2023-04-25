Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after a woman was shot at on Hwy 99

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

A woman is suffering from minor injuries after being shot at on Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol. 

According to CHP, the incident happened early Tuesday morning, at approximately 3 a.m., when a woman called 911 saying that a dark vehicle approached her and someone in the car started shooting at her.

Upon arrival, CHP officers surrounded a red sedan with a shattered back window on northbound 99 and 12th Avenue. 

Multiple gun shots were fired, but the woman was not hit by gunfire. She has since been taken to the hospital. 

An investigation is underway, though there is currently no information on the suspect or whether this was a random attack. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 5:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

