Investigation underway after 2 people died from a domestic dispute in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY -- Two people have died from a domestic dispute, said authorities.
Colusa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report early Wednesday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., at the 6700 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel established that there were multiple victims with stab wounds as a result of a domestic dispute.
Both victims, identified as 34-year-old Emma Rosales and 35-year-old Jose Rosales-Cruz, were found unconscious with life-threatening injuries. While waiting for medical personnel to arrive, law enforcement personnel initiated life-saving measures.
However, they both succumbed to their injuries on the scene.
A preliminary investigation showed that Mr. Rosales' injuries appear to be self-inflicted.
Detectives from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at (530) 458-0200.
