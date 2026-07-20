Crash on Interstate 80 in Placer County injures 7 people

Multiple people were injured in an Interstate 80 crash near Baxter Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on westbound I-80, according to the CHP, and Cal Fire NEU said initial reports stated that a semi-truck collided with multiple vehicles, left the road and then went down an embankment.

There were two people with moderate-to-major injuries and five with minor injuries — All of them were taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

Westbound I-80 was shut down temporarily about 2.1 miles east of Baxter, Caltrans District 3 said. According to the CHP, there were five vehicles and three big rigs involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.