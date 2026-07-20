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Crash on Interstate 80 in Placer County injures 7 people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Multiple people were injured in an Interstate 80 crash near Baxter Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on westbound I-80, according to the CHP, and Cal Fire NEU said initial reports stated that a semi-truck collided with multiple vehicles, left the road and then went down an embankment.

There were two people with moderate-to-major injuries and five with minor injuries — All of them were taken to the hospital, the CHP said.  

Westbound I-80 was shut down temporarily about 2.1 miles east of Baxter, Caltrans District 3 said. According to the CHP, there were five vehicles and three big rigs involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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