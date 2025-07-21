Interstate 80 express toll lanes could officially launch in Solano County before year's end

What to know about I-80's express lane in Solano County

On at least one stretch of Interstate 80, Sacramento area drivers are seeing fewer orange cones. It's good news for those used to construction-related traffic delays up and down the corridor.

A Caltrans project in its final stages is set to launch new FasTrak express lanes on I-80 in both directions from Vacaville's 505 interchange to Fairfield, as soon as December.

In late June, Caltrans wrapped up construction of a brand new express lane in Vacaville that stretches down to Fairfield, where an existing HOV lane was converted to an express lane. The project took about a year and a half to complete.

"It's more than just people driving from Vacaville or Fairfield, it's the whole region," said Vince Jacala, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 4, which encompasses Solano County.

Drivers may have noticed within the past three weeks, the new lanes through Solano County are already open.

In late June, Caltrans went ahead and opened the lanes to drivers to be used as temporary carpool or HOV lanes, allowing drivers a free sample of the soon-to-be I-80 express.

The toll, once it launches, will be optional for drivers who want to pay the price for a quicker commute.

"This project is a big deal. It's the first time Caltrans has widened Interstate 80 through this stretch of Solano County in 50 years," said Jacala.

The temporary carpool lanes are already helping address the bumper-to-bumper backups that the project set out to fix.

"It's really helped with traffic and helped relieve things for now," said Jacala. "When there's a lot of congestion and stop-and-go traffic, it creates a safety issue."

Since Caltrans has finished construction of the lanes, the project is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) to finish the final steps.

MTC tells CBS Sacramento that right now, the agency is collecting data to test the toll system and make sure it is working properly. They also have to finish installing the electronic signage and capture systems needed.

Caltrans said the projected completion date is set for December, but it could be pushed to Spring 2026 depending on the weather.

So, how much is it going to cost drivers?

MTC said it depends on the trip's time and distance.

"For reference, the most recent data for average toll assessed on the I-680 express lanes in Contra Costa County was about $4.00 and over 60% of paid trips cost drivers less than $3.00," an MTC spokesperson told CBS Sacramento in a statement.

Still, this is not just about Solano County traffic. Caltrans is eyeing regionwide upgrades. Plans are already in the works for an express lane from Davis to Downtown Sacramento, as CBS13 has previously reported.

Jacala then described "the gap" from Dixon to Davis that they would want to fill in.

"We want to extend express lanes all the way into downtown Sacramento," said Jacala.

Meaning, the future of freeway traffic could look like an express lane drivers can take all the way from downtown Sacramento to the Bay Area and everywhere in between.

Drivers interested in using the express lane once it launches need a FasTrak account linked to their license plate. To use the lanes as a carpool, drivers need to purchase a FasTrak flex toll tag for the vehicle that they can then set to the number of people currently in the car.

Carpools with three or more people can use the express lane toll-free with a FasTrak flex tag. Two-person carpools will pay half-price tolls.

For more information on the project, visit the Caltrans website.