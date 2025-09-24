Traffic diverted off Interstate 80 in Placer County after deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash within a construction zone on eastbound Interstate 80 in Placer County on Wednesday, causing a significant traffic delay, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound I-80 at the Crystal Springs Road overpass around 3 p.m.

Not many details are known at this time, as an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

Caltrans said the crash happened within a construction zone and drivers should expect significant delays.

The CHP said traffic was being diverted off the highway as the eastbound lanes were blocked. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.