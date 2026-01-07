1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash that blocked southbound Interstate 505 in Solano County

A wrong-way driver died in a crash that blocked the southbound lanes on Interstate 505 in Solano County Wednesday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Allendale Road, about nine miles north of Vacaville.

Officials said the driver of a gold Toyota Prius was traveling the wrong way on I-505 when they crashed into a Subaru Forester that was heading south.

The driver of the Prius died and the Subaru driver was rushed to the hospital with major injuries, but is stable, the CHP said.

All southbound lanes are blocked at Allendale Road and traffic was diverted off at Putah Creek. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.