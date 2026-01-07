Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash that blocked southbound Interstate 505 in Solano County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A wrong-way driver died in a crash that blocked the southbound lanes on Interstate 505 in Solano County Wednesday evening, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Allendale Road, about nine miles north of Vacaville. 

Officials said the driver of a gold Toyota Prius was traveling the wrong way on I-505 when they crashed into a Subaru Forester that was heading south. 

The driver of the Prius died and the Subaru driver was rushed to the hospital with major injuries, but is stable, the CHP said. 

All southbound lanes are blocked at Allendale Road and traffic was diverted off at Putah Creek. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue