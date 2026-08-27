Southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland blocked due to overturned big-rig

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland are closed Thursday morning after a big-rig overturned, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place on the freeway south of Zamora shortly after 6:05 a.m. Both southbound lanes are blocked through the area, while the northbound lanes are open.

Photojournalist Dave Grashoff reports that the driver of the big-rig has been extricated and a helicopter has been called to the scene. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities did not say what led to the crash.

Officials did not say when southbound I-5 would reopen. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.