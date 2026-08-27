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Southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland blocked due to overturned big-rig

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

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All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland are closed Thursday morning after a big-rig overturned, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place on the freeway south of Zamora shortly after 6:05 a.m. Both southbound lanes are blocked through the area, while the northbound lanes are open.

Photojournalist Dave Grashoff reports that the driver of the big-rig has been extricated and a helicopter has been called to the scene. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities did not say what led to the crash.

Officials did not say when southbound I-5 would reopen. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

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