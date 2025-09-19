2 missing after truck crashes into canal off Interstate 5 near Tracy

Two people inside a vehicle have not been located after a crash into a canal near Tracy on Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers began receiving reports around 8 a.m. that a female was trying to wave down northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Highway 132.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian said she was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into the water and there were two other people inside the vehicle.

The CHP said tire tracks and debris were observed leading to the edge of the Delta-Mendota Canal.

The passenger told officers that the other two occupants made it out of the vehicle, but the CHP said a dive team responded to the area and was unable to locate them.

The dive team located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, in the canal with no one inside. Officials said the dive team ended its search.