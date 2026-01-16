International Sportsmen's Expo returns to Cal Expo, bringing the outdoors to Sacramento

The International Sportsmen's Expo is back at Cal Expo this weekend, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to explore everything from fishing and hunting gear to boats, RVs, and adventure travel — all without leaving Sacramento.

Organizers say the four-day event is one of the largest of its kind in the state and expect between 30,000 and 40,000 people to attend.

From the moment visitors walk inside, the expo feels like the great outdoors. The event floor is packed with boats, ATVs, fishing equipment, marine gear, and hands-on displays showcasing outdoor lifestyles and experiences.

The expo brings together not only local businesses but vendors from around the world.

"We have vendors from South Africa, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, all around California, and the western United States," said John Kirk, Director of Communications for the International Sportsmen's Expo.

One vendor drawing attention is Perseverance Sportfishing from the Bay Area, which is showcasing its newest sportfishing boat. Co-owner Mel Weidner says the goal is to give customers a premium fishing experience with flexibility and safety.

"What makes us unique is we can pick where we want to go, fish where we want to fish, operate safely in the best conditions, and enjoy it," Weidner said.

Nearby, Lester's Marine Gear from Oregon City is introducing attendees to crabbing, displaying the crab pots the company is known for and encouraging newcomers to try the activity.

"You don't have to be an expert to do it," said owner Lester Blahuta. "You can do it from the surf, from a dock, from a boat, so it doesn't take a lot to get started."

Organizers say the focus of the expo is making outdoor recreation accessible and welcoming for everyone.

"Everything we do here is to get people outdoors," Kirk said.

For first-time attendees like Katherine Wood, the expo highlights just how fortunate Northern Californians are to enjoy outdoor activities year-round.

"We are very blessed to live in a place where you can be outdoors 365 days a year," Wood said.

The International Sportsmen's Expo runs through Sunday at Cal Expo. Tickets are $20, with free admission for military members and children 15 and under.