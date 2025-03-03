Over $3,000 worth of instruments stolen from Sacramento-area music school

ORANGEVALE — Thousands of dollars worth of instruments have been stolen from the Folsom School of Rock and security cameras were rolling as the two thieves broke in.

General Manager Josh Conanan said surveillance video shows two men breaking through the back door in the early morning hours last week. The thieves then begin taking several guitars, including one mounted on the wall.

"It's just heartbreaking because we used those guitars for our lessons and rehearsals," Conanan said.

The thieves also stole some cash before fleeing about four minutes later. The total loss for the business is more than $3,000.

"They don't look like former students or anyone we know, but you never know," Conanan said.

Students and staff are downbeat over the theft.

"Knowing that resources are being taken away for learning, it's just sad to hear and I just wish people wouldn't do that," student Norah said.

"It felt like a violation because this is a place we all feel safe in," student Noah Cole said.

But they won't let the setback silence the music. Classes and rehearsals are continuing without interruption and these students are learning maybe the most important lesson: the show must go on.

"They are filled with joy and confidence and keep wanting to come back, so it's heartwarming their reactions when they see themselves on stage," Conanan said.

Some community members who've heard about the crime have even stopped by to donate replacement instruments to the Folsom School of Rock, which is actually located just over Lake Natoma in Orangevale.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.