Inside look at Sacramento cemetery's annual Memorial Day tribute

Flags planted at Sacramento's old city cemetery for Memorial Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO — Rows of flags have now been placed on the graves of military members in Sacramento's old city cemetery. The emotional ceremony takes place every Memorial Day Weekend, honoring those who've served.

Dozens of volunteers, including scouts and soldiers, plant American flags on the graves of every person who served in the armed forces.

Boy Scout Ryan Schoenfelder has volunteered for the last four years.

"Each has their own story, and I'm glad I can recognize that," he said.

It's the first time Staff Sergeant Kinsley Rionne has participated in the ceremony.

"I've known people who have been blown up or killed," Rionne said. "We all know them."

Each headstone tells a history of a person's life — their name, rank and when they served — some dating back to the Spanish-American War in the late 1800s.

"You can kind of piece together and guess some of the things they would have experienced," Rionne said.

Row after row is a reminder of sacrifice and those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

"I don't think people recognize just how many people died in these wars," Schoenfelder said.

It's an unwavering commitment to making sure these service members are remembered on this Memorial Day.

"We're not letting them go into obscurity because they've made a great sacrifice," said Boy Scout Altan Quigley, another volunteer.

On Monday, Sacramento's Veterans Affiliated Council will be holding a free public remembrance ceremony at the Memorial Auditorium beginning at 10 a.m.