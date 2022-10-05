Watch CBS News
Inmate's death at California State Prison - Sacramento being investigated as homicide

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

REPRESA - A California state prison inmate's death is being investigated as a homicide.

At around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, two inmates at California State Prison - Sacramento allegedly attacked inmate Felipe Rodriguez with a weapon that was made in prison, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The incident happened in a maximum-security yard.

murder-suspects.png
Orozco and Calderon (l-r) CDCR

Paramedics were called to the prison and administered first aid to Rodriguez, but he passed away, CDCR says. The Sacramento County Coroner will determine his cause of death. 

At the time, Rodriguez was serving a life sentence for kidnap for ransom/extortion where the victim was killed, mayhem, and extortion by means of force/threats with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury. 

The two men who are accused of killing Rodriguez have been identified as 41-year-old Selso Orozco Jr. and 36-year-old Mike Calderon. Orozco Jr. was serving a 23-year sentence for charges including robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Calderon was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.  

