Inmate who escaped Northern California jail arrested at his home, deputies say

JOHNSVILLE – An inmate who escaped from a Northern California jail last month was located and arrested at his home on Thursday, deputies say.

Caleb Duerr escaped from jail on Sept. 27. Deputies said he breached a chain link fence surrounding the recreational area during a scheduled recreation period.

They said he was considered "violent and dangerous" and was seen near O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Quincy. He was then seen in the Beckworth area but deputies were not able to locate him.

On Thursday, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they located him at his home in Johnsville and took him into custody. He is now being held without bail.

Johnsville is about 150 miles northeast of Sacramento and about 25 miles southeast of the jail in Quincy.