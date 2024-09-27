Inmate considered "violent and dangerous" escapes Northern California jail, sheriff says

QUINCY – An inmate who authorities say is considered "violent and dangerous" escaped a Northern California jail on Friday morning.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said Caleb Duerr, a 39-year-old man who is 6 feet 1 inch and 165 pounds, escaped the Plumas County Jail in Quincy around 8 a.m. Friday.

Anyone who sees Caleb Duerr, who authorities said is considered to be "violent and dangerous," is urged to call 911. Duerr was last seen near Quincy, California on Friday, Sept. 27. Plumas County Sheriff's Office

Duerr was seen at some point near an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Quincy but was last seen walking south in the area of County Road A23 from Highway 70 in Beckworth around 9 a.m.

He was originally said to be wearing dark blue jail-issued clothing, but in an update at 11 a.m., authorities said it was likely that he had changed clothes.

Anyone who sees Duerr is urged to call 911.