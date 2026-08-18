Inmate runs from Fairfield courtroom, captured after brief foot chase

An inmate ran out of a preliminary hearing at the Fairfield Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, knocking down a deputy district attorney and making it out of the courtroom before he was quickly apprehended, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. at the courthouse.

The sheriff's office said Darian Leon Guerrero ran out of the courtroom at the conclusion of the hearing. During the escape, Guerrero ran into and knocked down a deputy district attorney and damaged the courtroom door.

Deputies and police officers already at the courthouse pursued Guerrero during a brief foot chase and captured him, officials said.

Guerrero was arrested and authorities said he now faces additional felony charges stemming from the escape.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office said Guerrero's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1 for arraignment on the information.