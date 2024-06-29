Inmate dies while in custody at Sacramento County jail

ELK GROVE – An inmate death investigation is underway at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) after a man died while in custody late Friday night, authorities said.

Around 11:15 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the Christopher Boone Facility when a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a locked cell.

The inmate was pulled outside the cell and received treatment from RCCC medical staff and the Consumnes Fire Department. Despite those efforts, deputies said the man died.

The sheriff's office is working on an inmate death investigation. The coroner will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate.

The inmate had been in custody since March 28 when the Sacramento Police Department brought him into custody on a felony warrant.