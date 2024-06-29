Watch CBS News
Local News

Inmate dies while in custody at Sacramento County jail

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE – An inmate death investigation is underway at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) after a man died while in custody late Friday night, authorities said. 

Around 11:15 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the Christopher Boone Facility when a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in a locked cell. 

The inmate was pulled outside the cell and received treatment from RCCC medical staff and the Consumnes Fire Department. Despite those efforts, deputies said the man died. 

The sheriff's office is working on an inmate death investigation. The coroner will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate. 

The inmate had been in custody since March 28 when the Sacramento Police Department brought him into custody on a felony warrant. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.