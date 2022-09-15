Inflation Relief Checks worth up to $1050 to be sent to starting October, but will they help?

SACRAMENTO — Millions of Californians could be eligible for "inflation relief" checks worth up to $1050.

The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that includes additional aid to assist with rent, but how much will it help?

We spoke to Brittany Fischer, who is the mother of a 12-year-old boy and works two jobs.

"I work 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in my normal job, and then when I get off, I turn my uber app on," says Fischer, who's spending part of her hard-earned cash on gas - only to work more.

"Gas is high, and one of my jobs is driving," says Fischer.

At the start of 2022, Gov. Newsom's administration proposed an inflation relief check for residents. Months later, Californians who've completed a 2020 tax return and make less than $75,000 a year will receive $350, $1,050 for couples, and an additional $350 for dependents.

But with rising inflation, will a decision made six months ago help now?

"Gas prices have gone down, but other costs...have gone up," says Michael Bernick, the former director of the state's Employment Development Department.

"Discussions started six or seven months ago. In that period, inflation has not gone down it's gone up...the most recent numbers released earlier this week 8.3% over a year," continued Bernick.

Just one example of inflation, between 2021 and 2022, the price of eggs has increased 50 cents on average.

Another way to put it is what you paid for 12 eggs last year—this year, you'd get for $15.

Bernick says cash in pockets is a start to stimulating the economy and relieving residents, but it's not a permanent solution.

"Always good to get money into the hands of people, but it's also true it doesn't address the big ticket employment issues. The wage gap we have in California."

For Brittany, the long-term solution is simple. "They haven't given us any extra money on our paychecks."

Checks will be sent out starting in October and will run through January 2023.