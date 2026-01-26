Reports of explosions in South Sacramento were caused by illegal fireworks

An illegal fireworks show shocked people in South Sacramento over the weekend. It happened in the area of Fruitridge and Florin Perkins Road, but people heard the explosions from miles away.

"I literally thought it was bombs going off," said Diana Fewer, who lives in Tahoe Park. "That's how loud it was."

The fireworks were popping off for about 10 minutes. Video on social media shows people on the ground recording the incident. Fewer said she and her dog were terrified by the booms.

"It just kept going, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, was it a plane shooting?' It was that intense," said Fewer.

Some people posted the aftermath on social media that showed boxes of fireworks littered across the street with flames still active.

"My wife and I heard what sounded like fireworks at first, and then it went crazy," said Ivan Dieu, who lives a few blocks away.

Dieu thinks kids may be to blame.

"I was a kid once, but not with that many firecrackers," Dieu said.

The Sacramento Police Department was called out and said they found a car driving recklessly around. After a chase, they said two adults and a 15-year-old got out and made a run for it.

They ended up arresting the adults for drugs and child endangerment, but no charges for fireworks.

Fines in Sacramento could cost up to $10,000 for setting off illegal fireworks in high-risk areas. Other witnesses said it sounded like a war zone, and they fear the illegal shows have gone too far.

"It's dangerous," said Fewer. "It's dangerous for not just the kids but anybody nearby."

CBS 13 reached out to Councilmember Eric Guerra for comment but did not hear back.