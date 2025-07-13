Illegal fireworks continue to frustrate Sacramento neighbors over a week after Fourth of July

Over a week since the Fourth of July, and some people in Sacramento are still getting frustrated by people lighting off fireworks.

"It was just going and going and going and I was like, man, when is it ever going to stop?" said Fabric Scott, who witnessed the illegal fireworks show from his home in South Sacramento.

The big blasts came on Saturday night in the Greenhaven neighborhood near Gloria Drive and Frank Seymour Park.

Scott said the people lit cases of fireworks on top of the bridge. CBS Sacramento found evidence of nearly 1,000 empty fireworks shells left behind on Sunday.

"We have our granddaughter, and she doesn't like the loud noise, so we had to cover her ears," said Scott.

Danny Marshall lives about a half a mile away and could hear the booms from his home, but large trees blocked his view.

"It sounded like gunshots to me," said Marshall. "It's a dry time of the year, so that concerns me."

Sacramento Fire told CBS Sacramento it had its largest crackdown on illegal fireworks ever this year. In total, the city issued 65 citations during its large-scale patrol operation that lasted from July 2 through July 5.

A first violation at a home starts at $1,000, increasing to $2,500 for a second and $5,000 for each subsequent offense.

Fire Marshal at Sac Fire, Jason Lee, said that some people had multiple violations and got fined anywhere between $20,000-25,000 per location.

Fines start at $10,000 for illegal fireworks set at parks, schools or near critical infrastructure.

The large-scale patrols were not out on July 12, when the Greenhaven neighborhood was popping off over a week after the holiday, but Lee said to keep reporting.

"I am pretty sure it woke my neighbors up because they are in the 90s," said Scott. "It didn't hurt nobody. No cars were coming by, thank goodness."

Scott said he has lived in the neighborhood for a decade and has never seen it this bad. He estimated the fireworks were popping off for about 15 minutes.

Lee said Sac Fire will continue to enforce its illegal fireworks fines year-round, and if you think you got away with popping them off during the Fourth of July, Lee said, think again.

Sac Fire is still going through its drone footage and mailing fines out to people. Lee estimates the total fines will be upwards of $100,000.