Northern California pie shop off I-80 voted best in the U.S.

A Northern California pie shop has been voted the best in the country.

Ikeda's California Country Market, a family-owned bakery and specialty grocery store with locations in Auburn and Davis, was named Best Pie Shop in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards on Wednesday.

"What began as a simple fruit stand has evolved into a must-visit destination where the country charm remains authentic and the pie selection vast," USA Today wrote.

Located just off Interstate 80, Ikeda's is known for its fresh fruit pies, savory pies, cream pies and other baked goods.

"We've been doing our pies for 50 to 60 years now, and we use very fresh ingredients," co-owner Derick Ikeda said.

The family-owned bakery said it owes its success to its loyal customers.

"We're always using, if not farm-quality fruit, then high-quality fruit," Ikeda said.

Ikeda's has two locations: its original spot in Auburn and another in Davis.