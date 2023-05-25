Watch CBS News
Ice Cube headlining 'Today was a good day' concert in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

STOCKTON -- The highly anticipated concert "Today was a Good Day" is coming to Stockton and legendary rapper Ice Cube is headlining the event. 

The concert will take place at Stockton Arena on September 30, 2023, and other iconic performers are coming together to celebrate 50 years of musical excellence. 

The lineup includes The Dogg Pound, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Rodney-O & Joe Cooley, Fenix Flexin, C-Kan, and R3 Da Chilliman. 

Tickets go on sale from Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. and are available on Ticketmaster

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:26 AM

