Monday marks last toll-free drive on Solano County's new I-80 express lanes

This will be the last week to drive toll-free through the new express lanes on Interstate 80 in Solano County.

Caltrans says, starting Tuesday, the FasTrak express lanes will be fully operational – and if you're driving through there, you will get charged.

The express lanes are an incentive to drivers to avoid heavy traffic headed into and out of the Bay Area.

"You're paying to get through faster so you're not stuck in the slower traffic," said Sabrina Martinez with Caltrans.

Caltrans says the best way to get through is with a FasTrak toll tag. Charges will vary depending on multiple factors, including what time you take the express lanes, how bad the traffic is you're avoiding, how far you travel, and how many people are in the car.

It's all a part of Caltrans' mission to create a reliable system and connect drivers as much as possible with the FasTrak toll tag.

"The ultimate plan is getting all of California connected to make it easier for consumers," Martinez said.

The price goes up as traffic goes up. The cost for one zone can range anywhere from 50 cents to $15.

And if you use the lane without paying, you'll be mailed a bill plus a $10 penalty.