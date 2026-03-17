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1 dead in crash off Interstate 580 near Tracy, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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At least one person has died in a crash within the Tracy Triangle area late Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. along westbound Interstate 580 near Highway 132 in San Joaquin County.

Only one vehicle was involved, officers say, with the car ending up off the roadway.

Officers confirmed that a person died in the crash.

No other details, including about the person who died, have been released at this time. 

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