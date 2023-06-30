Homicide investigation blocks I-5 near Dunnigan in Yolo County
YOLO COUNTY – Interstate 5 near the community of Dunnigan is blocked due to a homicide investigation.
The scene is near the Colusa and Yolo county lines.
An officer on scene confirmed to CBS13's Steve Large that a homicide investigation is underway. A crashed vehicle can be seen just off the side of the road.
It appears the incident started as a shooting in Colusa County.
Both directions of the highway are backing up into the Dunnigan area. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.
Dunnigan is about 20 miles north of Woodland.
Updates to follow.
