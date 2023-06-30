Homicide investigation blocks I-5 near Dunnigan in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY – Interstate 5 near the community of Dunnigan is blocked due to a homicide investigation.

The scene is near the Colusa and Yolo county lines.

An officer on scene confirmed to CBS13's Steve Large that a homicide investigation is underway. A crashed vehicle can be seen just off the side of the road.

It appears the incident started as a shooting in Colusa County.

Both directions of the highway are backing up into the Dunnigan area. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

#Breaking CHP shuts down I-5 in both directions in Dunnigan. Officer on scene confirms a homicide investigation is underway. Vehicle can be seen crashed on side of road. This started as a shooting in Colusa County. pic.twitter.com/7X7CgZVWoR — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 30, 2023

Dunnigan is about 20 miles north of Woodland.

Updates to follow.