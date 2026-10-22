I-5 overnight closures in Yolo County rescheduled to begin October 25

Construction to replace multiple bridge joints on Interstate 5 in Yolo County that will cause overnight closures is set to begin Sunday night, Caltrans said on Thursday.

The construction area is north of the Sacramento International Airport at the Yolo Bypass, and will require the bridge to be closed one direction at a time.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed to traffic each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30. Following this, northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6. The final planned closure is for southbound traffic and will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Nov. 4 through Nov. 20.

Caltrans says County Road 22 will serve as a detour for local traffic only during the closure. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone, with CHP officers present for any enforcement concerns.

The construction was initially set to begin on Oct. 1, but was rescheduled multiple times, with the latest postponement caused by weather and scheduling conflicts, the agency said.