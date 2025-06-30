Manteca Highway 99 offramp crash leaves street sweeper driver dead

A street sweeper driver has died after a crash on a Central California freeway offramp Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 8:30 a.m., a street sweeper was apparently taking the southbound Highway 99 offramp to Lathrop Road just north of Manteca when it drove onto the shoulder.

That's when the street sweeper crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the shoulder area, officers say.

The impact of the crash rotated the street sweeper back into traffic. CHP noted that the street sweeper driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Officers say the street sweeper driver later died from his injuries at San Joaquin County General Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet released any further details about the street sweeper driver, including what company he worked for.