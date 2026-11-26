A person has died after being struck on Highway 99 in south Sacramento on Thanksgiving evening, prompting a shutdown of the southbound lanes.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash a little after 6 p.m. The man appears to have been in one of the southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Calvine Road, when he was struck.

Authorities later confirmed the man died from his injuries.

Traffic camera view of the backup on southbound Highway 99 after the crash near Calvine Road. Caltrans

CHP said the driver of the vehicle initially involved in the crash remained at the scene.

All southbound lanes are shut down, with traffic being diverted off the freeway at Calvine Road, according to CHP.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

No other details about the crash or the man who died have been released.