Street sweeper hangs off W/X Freeway in Sacramento after crash

SACRAMENTO – Part of a street sweeper is hanging off of the W/X Freeway in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 50, near the Interstate 5 connector.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears a vehicle used to clean roads was involved.

At least one tire and part of the cab of the street sweeper are hanging off the side of the raised portion of freeway that runs parallel to W and X streets in Sacramento.

View from below the crash on the W/X Freeway. CBS

Sacramento freeways have been dealing with a multitude of incidents on Friday, including just up the road a bit on southbound Interstate 5 where an overturned big rig and car fire have traffic snarled.