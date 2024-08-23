Car fire, overturned semi-truck snarls traffic on southbound I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A car fire and an overturned big rig are causing a big traffic mess on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento Friday morning.

The first incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the Sutterville Road offramp. A semi-truck that was hauling hay overturned, spilling the hay all over the freeway.

Overturned Haytruck SB 5 prior to Sutterville Offramp. Two vehicles involved both drivers ok

Then, just a couple hundred yards from the overturned hay truck, a car caught fire.

No injuries were reported in either incident, California Highway Patrol says, but the freeway is severely congested.

Car Fire SB5 Prior to and unrelated to overturned hay truck near Sutterville. Driver is ok.

All southbound I-5 lanes are closed at Sutterville Road, but some traffic is moving on the right shoulder. Drivers are being urged to detour through Highway 99.

Drivers should expect significant delays through the morning.