Husband arraigned on first-degree murder charge in wife's death in Placerville

A husband accused of killing his wife in Placerville was arraigned in El Dorado County court this week, officials said.

Geoffrey Stewart Snyder, 57, made his first appearance in court on Thursday, two days after law enforcement officials found his wife, Shelley Snyder, 56, dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on Big Oak Road.

Booking photo of Geoffrey Snyder, 57 El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said deputies had responded to the area on Tuesday after receiving a report of a man brandishing a gun. Deputies detained him before searching the home and locating the body of his wife.

Geoffrey Snyder has remained in custody without bail since his arrest that day and faces a first-degree murder charge.

A spokesperson for the Buckeye Union Elementary School District in El Dorado County previously confirmed in a statement to CBS News Sacramento that Shelley Snyder had been a teacher in the district for over 20 years, most recently a third-grade instructor at Buckeye Elementary School near Shingle Springs.

"Our entire district is in shock — none more so than her co-workers and the families and students, past and present, who were part of her classroom," the district said.

El Dorado County law enforcement officials say the investigation remains ongoing.