A stretch of California's North Coast is bracing for potentially significant flooding as king tides, incoming storms and large surf combine over the coming days.

Humboldt County will place King Salmon and Fields Landing under an evacuation warning Friday, with residents urged to prepare to leave before conditions worsen. An evacuation order could become necessary as early as Sunday, depending on weather, storm surge and water levels.

High astronomical king tides will build through the weekend before peaking Nov. 24-26, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected in low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay during morning high tides from Saturday through Monday.

Conditions could worsen Tuesday as strong southerly winds add storm surge to already elevated tides.

Humboldt Bay water levels could approach 10 feet if a recent tidal anomaly persists, county officials said. The current record is 10.37 feet.

Forecasters said major or even record water levels are possible next week, with numerous homes at risk of flooding if the higher-end forecast materializes.

Large surf could add to the threat. Swells of roughly 15 to 18 feet are possible Tuesday or Wednesday, increasing the risk of coastal flooding, erosion and wave run-up.

County officials are encouraging residents who can safely relocate during the warning period to consider leaving early rather than risk becoming stranded. People with children, animals, mobility challenges or medical needs are being urged to prepare now.

Residents in other flood-prone areas, including the Eel River Valley, Elk River Valley, Freshwater, Jacoby Creek and Orick, are also being asked to monitor conditions.

Officials recommend moving vehicles and valuables to higher ground, preparing sandbags or other flood barriers and keeping several days of food, water, medications and other supplies on hand.

Humboldt Bay is on California's far North Coast near Eureka, about 280 miles north of San Francisco and 300 miles northwest of Sacramento.