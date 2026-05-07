Human remains found near Knights Ferry in Stanislaus County

Human remains discovered near Knights Ferry last week are now being investigated as a homicide, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators responded around 1 p.m. on April 30 to the 16200 block of Highway 108 after receiving reports of a possible body discovery. Human remains were located near the side of the road, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or said how long the remains may have been there. Investigators also have not disclosed how the person died or whether any suspects have been identified.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office described the circumstances surrounding the discovery as suspicious and confirmed the case is being handled as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.