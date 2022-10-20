Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits

A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale.

According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.

Officers served a warrant on Casey's bank accounts and allegedly found that dozens of checks from the organizations had been deposited into the accounts.

Casey was then arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of embezzlement and grand theft.

Police believe she may have also targeted other organizations in the area. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Oakdale Police Department Detective Madyson Falconi at (209) 605-3519 or (209) 847-2231.