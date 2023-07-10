How was accused Roseville park shooter Eric Abril able to escape custody?

ROSEVILLE — "How could this happen?" That's the question many were asking after the suspect in an April 6 fatal hostage shooting at a Roseville park escaped custody Sunday during what authorities said was a routine checkup at Sutter Roseville.

This surveillance image shows Eric Abril on Rainer Court early Sunday morning after his escape from custody at Sutter Medical Center in Roseville. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Eric James Abril, 35, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and was captured by surveillance cameras along Rainier Avenue in Rocklin shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. In every "inmate" hospital situation - the deputy or officer is responsible for the inmate during the hospital visit.

In most cases, inmates remain shackled the entire time they are at a checkup. Depending on the inmate and the reason behind the visit, necessary restraints include things like leg restraints, handcuffs or waist restraints.

After Abril's escape, questions arose about whether the inmate was shackled properly and how he was able to slip by police.

Those are the questions Theresa Gartrell is also asking. She said she was on her way to visit her mom in the hospital Sunday morning when her mom called her and said the whole building was on lockdown.

"I praise the hospital for locking down. That's definitely the right thing to do because I want everyone to be protected but how do we prevent this from happening again?" Gartrell said. "I feel like this should have never happened. I would like to know from law enforcement what are you guys planning on doing in the future so this doesn't happen again?"

Abril was arrested on the same day of the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers had been attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest when he resisted arrest and took two hostages. One of the hostages, 72-year-old James MacEgan, was fatally shot by Abril during the incident. MacEgan's wife Patricia MacEgan, the other person taken hostage, was also shot but survived her injuries. A CHP officer was also wounded during the incident.