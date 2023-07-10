Watch: Eric Abril, suspect in Roseville's Mahany Park shooting, taken back into custody after hospital escape

ROSEVILLE -- Eric Abril, the suspect in the April 6 fatal shooting at Roseville's Mahany Park who escaped from custody while at a hospital over the weekend, is now in custody.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed just before 1 p.m. Monday that Abril is in custody.

Law enforcement officers converged at the Edgewood Apartments complex off Shannon Bay Drive. There, neighbors say Abril was located in the Antelope Creek ravine just behind the complex.

CBS13's Tori Apodaca saw Abril get led away in handcuffs. He had apparently ditched his orange jail pants and was only in his boxers.

Abril was taken back to Sutter Roseville Hospital to be medically cleared, authorities said at a press conference on Monday after he was re-arrested. He will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared.

Neighbors have been on edge since Abril went missing from Sutter Roseville on Sunday.

Abril, 35, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. He was last in surveillance footage walking along Rainier Avenue in Rocklin at around 3:39 a.m. Sunday, and then on Saddletree Lane a few minutes later.

This surveillance image shows Eric Abril on Rainer Avenue early Sunday morning after his escape from custody at Sutter Medical Center in Roseville. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A map from the Placer County Sheriff's Office showed their search area expanded to include Rocklin, Loomis, Whitney, Granite Bay and Roseville. Bearcats, police and K-9s followed leads to Greenbrae Drive in Rocklin.

"There's a lot of open area here and that'd be a prime area that he could go in and out of," said Rocklin resident Tom Griffin.

The neighborhood is connected by green belts to Sutter Roseville.

"I think that's a little weird that he could just escape a hospital after you do a huge crime like that," said Breyson Gonzalez, another Rocklin resident.

Abril was taken to the hospital on Thursday for an unknown medical condition, according to the sheriff's office. Preliminary information from the sheriff's office's investigation has found that the deputy was not asleep during the incident. The sheriff's office also stated that it appears Abril was able to defeat his restraints.

Abril was initially arrested on April 6 following the shooting. CHP officers had been attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest when he resisted arrest and took two hostages. One of the hostages, 72-year-old James MacEgan, was fatally shot by Abril during the incident. MacEgan's wife Patricia MacEgan, the other person taken hostage, was also shot but survived her injuries. A CHP officer was also wounded during the incident.

"The awful things that he did, it's a better thing for him to be off the streets than on the streets," Griffin said.

More than 70 law enforcement personnel from neighboring agencies are helping in the search. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said, as of Monday morning, they've investigated a total of 64 tips since the start of the search.

Search efforts on Monday were focused on the eastern Roseville and Rocklin areas, the sheriff's office said.