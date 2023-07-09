Suspect in Mahany Park shooting escapes from custody
ROSEVILLE - The suspect in the April 6 fatal shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville escaped from law enforcement custody at Sutter Roseville this morning.
The suspect, 35-year-old Eric James Abril, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time. Abril has brown hair, is roughly 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.
Abril was initially arrested on April 6 following the shooting. CHP officers had been attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest when he resisted arrest and took two hostages. One of the hostages, 72-year-old James MacEgan, was fatally shot by Abril during the incident. MacEgan's wife Patricia MacEgan, the other person taken hostage, was also shot but survived her injuries. A CHP officer was also wounded during the incident.
