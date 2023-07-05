How competitive eaters are able to consume so much in so little time

Most people might feel full after a double-double with fries and a shake, but competitive eaters have several ways of preparing for what they do.

Their preparations begin with water, diet soda, watermelon, and cabbage. These low-calorie foods and liquids help to stretch and relax the stomachs of competitive eaters.

According to experts, the key is to learn to relax the esophagus so it can expand, which would allow more food to go down.

It starts with the technique: the "chipmunking" of the cheeks to allow more room for food and the constant sipping of water.

Doctors say, "Allows the food mass to move through the esophagus more quickly. A portion of the route that takes about 10 seconds to move on through for the first mouthfuls and longer for every swallow afterward.

One popular way a competitive eater relaxes their esophagus is to guzzle down a gallon of water every morning as this keeps them from throwing up everything they're eating by preventing acid from getting into the stomach.