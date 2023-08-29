Watch CBS News
Weather

How can you measure the quality of air in Sacramento?

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

It might be hard at times to find dependable tools for measuring air quality. CBS Sacramento is here to help. Here are some helpful links for measuring air quality in the Sacramento region. 

Air Quality
Find out when the air quality is bad. And if it is, see what precautions to take if you do venture outdoors.

Fire & Smoke Maps
See which fires are sending smoke into your area and how long experts say it could last.

Cameras
Get near-real-time views of the skies over the region. 

Weather

For even more in-depth smoke resources, check out the California Smoke Information blog

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.