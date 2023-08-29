How can you measure the quality of air in Sacramento?
It might be hard at times to find dependable tools for measuring air quality. CBS Sacramento is here to help. Here are some helpful links for measuring air quality in the Sacramento region.
Air Quality
Find out when the air quality is bad. And if it is, see what precautions to take if you do venture outdoors.
- AirNow Current Air Quality
- Spare the Air: Sacramento Region
- Purple Air – A good way to track trends in air quality related to particulate matter, but the sensors may register numbers higher than actual numbers.
- Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District – Air quality information for Sacramento County
Fire & Smoke Maps
See which fires are sending smoke into your area and how long experts say it could last.
- Fire & Smoke Map – U.S. EPA and the U.S. Forest Service data from low-cost sensors throughout California
- Cal Fire Incidents Map – Information on fires burning in California, including the start date, acres burned, and containment
- InciWeb – Information on fires burning in California and the rest of the U.S.
- Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program – Smoke outlook for U.S. Forests
Cameras
Get near-real-time views of the skies over the region.
Weather
For even more in-depth smoke resources, check out the California Smoke Information blog.
