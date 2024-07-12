House, vehicles destroyed in Roseville fire; multiple animals killed

ROSEVILLE – Multiple animals died after a house fire spread to multiple outbuildings and a neighboring home's roof in Roseville on Friday evening.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Livoti Avenue Friday evening in the Cirby Side neighborhood around 7:20 p.m.

One house was found to be fully involved. The fire then spread to multiple outbuildings and vehicles on the property.

A neighbor's roof caught on fire and a camper at another neighbor's home also caught fire.

No injuries were reported, but multiple animals died, including dogs and birds.

The cause of the fire is unknown and crews will remain at the scene for overhaul. Several roads in the area were closed.