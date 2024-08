Hundreds drawn to new jazz festival in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Jazz music has been a Sacramento summertime tradition for generations.

The original Sacramento Dixieland Jazz Jubilee started in the 70s but ended in 2017. Now, another annual jazz festival is going on this holiday weekend and is bringing hundreds of fans to town.

The Hot Jazz Jubilee runs through Monday at Sacramento's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel across from Arden Fair Mall. Tickets start at $45 and kids under 18 are free.