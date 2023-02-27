Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway in Rio Linda

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RIO LINDA — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Rio Linda, authorities said Sunday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was near 8th and U streets.

At this time, it is unclear what transpired and if anyone is in custody.

A CBS13 crew is headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.