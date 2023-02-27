Homicide investigation underway in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Rio Linda, authorities said Sunday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was near 8th and U streets.
At this time, it is unclear what transpired and if anyone is in custody.
A CBS13 crew is headed to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.