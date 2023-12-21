Homeless encampment raises safety concerns for south Sacramento parkgoers

SACRAMENTO -- Residents near Shasta Community Park in south Sacramento are worried about a nearby homeless encampment that has raised safety concerns for parkgoers.

Located just fifty yards from the park off Bruceville Road, the encampment has parents hesitant to bring their children to the playground due to fears of trash, feces and needles in the area.

Long-time visitor Mai La noted to CBS13 a noticeable change over the years

"Twenty years ago, we wouldn't see homeless, especially camps like this with twenty people and tents," La said.

Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, said south Sacramento lacks resources and shelters for the homeless. Erlenbusch is now urging neighbors to ask district leaders to add funding for shelters.

Erlenbusch also notes the challenges the state now faces when it comes to the budget deficit.

"To try and turn to the state to try and help us with this huge crisis in our community, it's just not going to happen. It will probably get worse," he said.

CBS13 has reached out to the city for comment, but we have not yet heard back.