San Joaquin County Sheriff dive team finds person dead in submerged car

By
Cecilio Padilla
Authorities say a person was found dead inside a car that was underwater in the San Joaquin River Delta on Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the car was first reported to California Highway Patrol near Lower Jones and Whisky Slough roads near the community of Holt, west of Stockton.

A dive team was deployed and the location of the vehicle was confirmed. One person was then found dead in the car by divers, the sheriff's office says.

san-joaquin-co-dive-team-car-submerged-search.jpg
Scene of the recovery effort after the car was located. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Exactly what led up to the car ending up in the water is under investigation.

The name of the person who was found dead has not been released. 

