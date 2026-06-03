Holland Fire near Placerville forces evacuation orders

Evacuations are underway in El Dorado County due to a grass fire on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Cal Fire said the fire was in the area of the 200 block of Holland Drive.

The Mosquito Fire Protection District has estimated the fire to be seven acres in a drainage area on the south side of the south fork of the American River.

By 7:15 p.m., crews reported that they had fire retardant on all sides of the fire and were working to establish a direct line around it.

Evacuation orders were issued for Holland Drive south to Wasatch Road and south to Parleys Canyon Road, crews said. Evacuation warnings were later issued for the area south of the orders.

A temporary evacuation point was established at the Placerville Library, located at 345 Fair Lane.

Aircraft and other resources responded to the scene to battle the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.