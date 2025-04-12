Hit-and-run crash in Carmichael injures 2 people

The California Highway Patrol said a crash in Carmichael that injured two people was caused by a driver making an unsafe lane change on Saturday morning.

A sedan driving northbound on Walnut Avenue, around 11:30 a.m., made an unsafe lane change and hit a truck just south of Winding Way, the CHP said.

The crash caused the truck to veer off the roadway and hit a power pole. There were two adults and two juveniles in the truck.

The two adults were taken to the hospital with minor and major injuries. The juveniles were not injured.

CHP said the sedan left the scene.