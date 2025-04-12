Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run crash in Carmichael injures 2 people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol said a crash in Carmichael that injured two people was caused by a driver making an unsafe lane change on Saturday morning.

A sedan driving northbound on Walnut Avenue, around 11:30 a.m., made an unsafe lane change and hit a truck just south of Winding Way, the CHP said.

Carmichael Hit-and-Run Crash
The crash caused the truck to veer off the roadway and hit a power pole. There were two adults and two juveniles in the truck.

The two adults were taken to the hospital with minor and major injuries. The juveniles were not injured.

CHP said the sedan left the scene.

