Modesto's historic 7th Street Bridge set for demolition

A Modesto bridge that is more than a century old has closed permanently as local leaders move forward with a long-planned replacement project.

The 7th Street Bridge, also known as the Lions Bridge, shut down to traffic on March 16 after decades of structural concerns, including weight limits and aging concrete. Officials say the bridge, built in 1916, is no longer equipped to handle modern traffic demands.

Stanislaus County leaders marked a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for the new bridge, which will be built in the same location over the Tuolumne River.

About 16,000 vehicles used the bridge daily, according to the county. Drivers are now being detoured to the Ninth Street and Highway 99 bridges during construction, which is expected to take about two years.

The replacement bridge will feature four lanes, doubling current capacity, along with wider paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

The total project cost is estimated at about $127 million. Funding includes roughly $92 million from federal sources, $15 million from the state, and local Measure L sales tax dollars.

Despite the closure, access to Tuolumne River Regional Park will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

While the historic bridge will be demolished, some of its iconic features will be preserved. County officials say two of the four lion statues will be relocated to a nearby park as part of a public display honoring the structure's history.